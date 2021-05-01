Ozark Police Department looking for missing man

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Ozark Police Department

OZARK, Mo.– The Ozark Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Jamie Peppel, 27, was last seen on Monday, April 26, around 1:30 p.m. Police say Peppel left his home to go for a walk but never returned.

Peppel has brown hair, brown eyes, and multiple tattoos. According to police, there is a tattoo on his left arm, the back of his left hand, and upper right arm. Peppel is around 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighs 130 pounds.

If you have any information on where Peppel can be located you are asked to call the Ozark Police Department at 417-581-6600.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now