Ozark Police Department looking for missing man

OZARK, Mo.– The Ozark Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Jamie Peppel, 27, was last seen on Monday, April 26, around 1:30 p.m. Police say Peppel left his home to go for a walk but never returned.

Peppel has brown hair, brown eyes, and multiple tattoos. According to police, there is a tattoo on his left arm, the back of his left hand, and upper right arm. Peppel is around 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighs 130 pounds.

If you have any information on where Peppel can be located you are asked to call the Ozark Police Department at 417-581-6600.