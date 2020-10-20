Ozark mayor enacts executive mask covering order

OZARK, Mo. — The City of Ozark Mayor Rick Gardner has activated an executive mask covering order starting on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at 12:01 a.m. according to a press release from the City.

The mask covering order is set to expire Dec. 31, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. unless it is extended, rescinded, superseded or amended.

This decision was made due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in Christian County and the increase of COVID-19 hospitalizations, the press release states.

According to the press release, an executive order from the mayor doesn’t require public comment or for the Board of Aldermen to cast a vote.

In the ordinance, everyone over the age of 11 is required to wear a face-covering when in public spaces in the city limits of Ozark.

There are exemptions for those with a medical condition, mental health condition, or any disability that prevents wearing a face covering. You’re also exempt if you are maintaining a distance of six feet apart, eating or drinking.

“The decision to enact this Mask Covering Order was not taken lightly and a great deal of consideration went into this decision,” Mayor Gardner said. “We considered that hospitals in our area are overwhelmed with patients, and the Ozark School District is seeing an increase in quarantined students and teachers. We need to do our part in helping slow the spread of COVID-19 and support our neighboring cities such as Springfield, Nixa, and Branson that have also enacted individual Masking Orders. After taking into consideration the thoughts of individual board members, and consulting with local officials I believe this is the right time. I am asking the City of Ozark residents to wear their masks in accordance with this order so that we may see a healthier Ozark in the near future.”

This is a developing story.