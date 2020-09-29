UPDATE: Ozark Junior High has lifted the lockdown

UPDATE: Ozark Schools has confirmed that the lockdown has been lifted.

OZARK, Mo. — Around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, Ozarks Schools said that the Ozark Junior High was placed on a code yellow lockdown because of a potential threat, according to a Facebook post.

This means right now that school operations are proceeding as normal but no one is able to enter or leave the building.

Though Christian County Sheriff Brad Cole said the school is not in immediate danger.

“The school acted in an abundance of caution,” Sheriff Cole said.

He also said the reason for the lockdown was due to a second hand threat made towards the school.

The Christian County Sheriff’s Department and School Resource Officers are currently investigating the threat. Sheriff Cole says they’ve identified the person who made the threat and is working to get that person interviewed.