Ozark Fire Protection District asks community to approve fire bond

This photo is courtesy of the Ozark Fire Protection District’s Facebook.

OZARK, Mo.– The Board of Directors for the Ozark Fire Protection District is asking the community to approve $12.5 million in bonds.

According to a press release, the recent completion of a strategic planning process which included the development of a 10-year capital improvement plan provided insight into critical needs for the

District.

Included in the projects to be funded through this bond initiative include:

Renovation/Relocation of Fire Station #1

Construction of Fire Station #4

Construction of a Training Facility

Purchase of an Aerial Apparatus

Purchase of 2 Pumping Apparatus

Repayment of Current Lease Obligations

“Approval of this proposition will ensure long-range capital improvement funds for the Fire

District to maintain pace with the growth the Ozark area has seen continue, even through the

pandemic”, states Fire Chief Jarett Metheny.

The Ozark Fire Protection District is inviting visitors to explore their new website for more information.

Marshfield School officials are also hoping voters will approve a $8.5 million bond issue which will be on the ballot in April.