Ozark Empire Fair plans to comply with face covering mandate

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– While some major events are choosing to postpone, the Ozark Empire Fair is full steam ahead. Though according to the fair’s website, one alteration will be made in light of the continued spread of COVID-19. All visitors will be asked to comply with a local face-covering mandate.
OEF says the mandate applies to all fair visitors over the age of eleven, but notes there are some exceptions to be made.
The following is the list of times the fair says it is acceptable to go un-masked, exactly as explained on the Ozark Empire Fair website:
- Eating or drinking, as long as you’re 6′ away from other patrons
- Sitting or standing outdoors as long as you are 6′ away from other patrons
- Dealing with a health condition that prohibits wearing a face covering
- Communicating to those who are hearing impaired
- Speaking or performing in front of people as long as you are 6′ away from patrons