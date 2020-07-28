Ozark Empire Fair plans to comply with face covering mandate

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– While some major events are choosing to postpone, the Ozark Empire Fair is full steam ahead. Though according to the fair’s website, one alteration will be made in light of the continued spread of COVID-19. All visitors will be asked to comply with a local face-covering mandate.

OEF says the mandate applies to all fair visitors over the age of eleven, but notes there are some exceptions to be made.

The following is the list of times the fair says it is acceptable to go un-masked, exactly as explained on the Ozark Empire Fair website: