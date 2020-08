OZARK COUNTY, Mo. — A murder suspect in Ozark County knows how long he will spend in prison after pleading guilty to reduced charges.

Tylor Rynard was sentenced to 25 years for second-degree murder and 25 years for first-degree robbery, those will run concurrently.

He and two others are accused of killing 73-year-old Lawrence Brostedt in his home in 2018.

Court documents show money was the primary motive in the murder.