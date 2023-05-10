ISABELLA, Mo. — An Ozark County man is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges for kidnapping his partner and child.

According the Ozark County Sheriff’s Office, Aaron Bradley Perry has been charged with:

One felony count of first-degree burglary

One felony count of child kidnapping

Two felony counts of first-degree kidnapping

One misdemeanor count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child

One misdemeanor count of tampering or attempting to tamper with a victim

One felony count of third-degree domestic assault

One misdemeanor count of fourth-degree domestic assault, first or second offense

A probable cause statement from OCSO shows that deputies initially responded to a 911 hang-up call at an Isabella residence on May 4. Deputies stopped a vehicle on their way to the home after recognizing the driver as Perry.

A woman in the backseat of the vehicle told deputies Perry had broken into her apartment and begun loading her child’s car seat into his vehicle to go to his residence in Isabella.

The woman said once at Perry’s home, he had dragged her across the ground with a lanyard and used the keys to assault her.

Perry is currently being held in the Ozark County Jail without bond.