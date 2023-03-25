OZARK, Mo. — An Ozark woman’s worry turned into a community rally.

“I started panicking and realizing, Where’s the trampoline? Is it in one piece?” Lisa Pontious said.

Pontious lost her trampoline in a series of severe storms Thursday night.

“My heart dropped, and I ran inside and grabbed the flashlight and just started searching,” Pontious said. “Then it hit me, and I started seeing everything just spewed everywhere.”

This trampoline wasn’t just an everyday item.

In the Pontious household, it’s vital when working with a child with autism.

“My son is on the spectrum, and he really loves the movement from it. He loves just laying out there,” Pontious said. “Having an autistic kid, you don’t really think about day-to-day that is so important and makes such a difference.”

She says she initially took to social media to get help putting the trampoline back into her yard.

“I was going to apologize to my neighbor, make sure I didn’t do any damage,” Pontious said. “I’m thanking these people that just came over and my family had showed up at the last moment to see if they could help.”

She says when she checked her phone, she didn’t realize how quickly the community sprang into action.

“[These are] complete strangers, I’ve never met either one of them, and I was just blown away by their kindness and helping me get through it,” Pontious said. “Someone said, ‘I’d like to donate $20’ and right as I’m about to, like, scroll down and tell them that’s unnecessary and thank you so much, someone says, ‘Wait a minute a replacement is on the way.”

That replacement came from Nathan Skinner, who simply left a new trampoline, a receipt and a business card for Garrison Roofing on Pontious’ doorstep.

He says he knows the value of trampolines from his own family.

“Ever since my daughter has had a trampoline and she’d go out there and just bounce off her energy and she absolutely loves it,” Skinner said. “Whenever I saw that picture of a trampoline, I started thinking of my daughter, and then I figured I can help her out.”

Skinner says he learned the two families had more in common than just a trampoline.

“My daughter has actually been going through that testing process and seeing if she’s on the spectrum or not,” Skinner said.

Pontious says she’s beyond thankful.

“It just means the world to me to live in a community where we’re supported.”

Pontious says Skinner has offered to return in the future to help put the new trampoline together.