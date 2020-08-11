Ozark Board of Aldermen table vote on masking ordinance

OZARK, Mo.- The City of Ozark spent Monday night hearing from the community and discussing a masking ordinance.

The board decided to hold voting on the ordinance Monday night and will hold a second reading on the bill and vote Monday, August 17th.

The meeting comes almost one month after Springfield passed a masking ordinance and a few weeks after Nixa. Nixa failed to pass a masking ordinance.

As of 10 p.m., the board discussing the masking ordinance before voting.

The meeting was moved to the community center in anticipation of greater public interest and comment and to allow for social distancing. Temperatures were taken at the door, and masks are required. About 30 people signed up to speak.

Dr. Robin Trotman, with CoxHealth, kicked off the meeting. He was invited to speak and answer questions from the board, spending almost an hour at the podium.

Each speaker is given 3 minutes total to speak.

“It’s the ultimate sacrifice to love our neighbor right now. We are in an area that stands a lot by our Christian convictions, and I really feel like this is what Jesus would call us to do. This is one way to say I don’t know whether or not I’m sick, this is the easiest way for me to keep you from getting sick, and that’s how I show that I love my neighbor,” says Lindsay Ash, who is pro-mask mandate.

“I need proof to see that it’s working it’s just a thing to put on your face and cover up your smile, and nobody can see, and people can’t hear what you’re saying when you have a mask on because it muffled the voice,” says Shirley Barnett, who is anti-mask mandate.

It is unsure if the board will vote tonight on a masking ordinance, but it is likely.