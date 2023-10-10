OZARK, Mo. — A new project aimed at shaping the future growth of three major corridors in Ozark is in the works, and the city is asking the community for input.

Onward Ozark is targeting areas near State Highway NN (outlined in orange), 3rd Street/Highway 14 (outlined in purple) and South Street (outlined in green).

The project, called Onward Ozark, is the city’s effort to shape the future growth, development, transportation and aesthetics of State Highway NN, 3rd Street/Highway 14 and South Streets.

A release says an online survey is available now for community members to share their opinions with city leaders.

According to the city, there are several goals set for Onward Ozark:

Define the future land uses and development/redevelopment opportunities along the corridors.

Provide measurable action steps for both public and private property owners to further promote multimodal transportation options and encourage positive development for the corridors.

Equitably engage property owners, neighbors, and the public in meaningful and descriptive conversations about future land uses and activities along the corridor.

Create a character and aesthetic enhancements plan along the corridors, ensuring the character is true to Ozark.

Advance a thoughtful, creative framework that strengthens and supports the local economy of the Ozark corridors.

Develop an implementation strategy to help the City of Ozark make progress on strategies and goals defined within the Plan.

Additional public engagement opportunities (including virtual open houses) are planned for the coming months.