Owner of fencing company must pay over $20,000 in restitution

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.– Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced his office obtained a consent judgment against Missouri Fence Company Springfield, LLC.

According to a press release, the lawsuit alleged that the owner, Justin Schmidt solicited upfront deposits from customers on the pretense that Schmidt would install fences at the customer’s respective residences. However, Schmidt would fail to install the fences or performed minimal or unsatisfactory work.

Schmidt is required to pay back more than $20,000 in restitution to several customers and is prohibited from operating or managing a residential construction services business. The injunction will be in place for one year or until Schmidt repays the restitution.

“My Office always stands willing to intervene in order to get the restitution due to consumers,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “I’m pleased with the result in this case, and my Office will work to ensure that the affected consumers are repaid by Schmidt.”

If you believe you may have been scammed by a fence installer, or any other contractor, you are asked to file a complaint with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office by calling 800-392-8222 or submitting a complaint online.