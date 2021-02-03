Owl rescued after getting stuck in vehicle grille in Rolla

ROLLA, Mo. — An owl was saved in Rolla after getting stuck in the grille of a vehicle.

The Rolla Rural Fire Protection District posted on its Facebook Page saying a caller needed help after hitting the owl with their vehicle.

Unfortunately, the bird got itself trapped in the grille and was unable to free itself.

The grille the owl was trapped within

A wildlife expert was called after firefighters “carefully removed” the owl from the grille. The expert gave firefighters instructions on how to care for the startled bird.

The Fire Protection District said after minutes of releasing the owl it flew up onto a tree branch apparently unharmed.