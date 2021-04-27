Override of Arkansas gun measure clears first vote in Senate

FILE – In this April 27, 2020 file photo, Gov. Asa Hutchinson takes off his Arkansas Razorbacks facemark as he arrives for the daily coronavirus briefing at the state Capitol in Little Rock. Hutchinson issued the order Thursday, July, 16, 2020, effective Monday, July 20, requiring people to wear masks in public throughout the state, which is dealing with a surge in coronavirus cases. The governor issued the order after weeks of resisting such a requirement. (Staton Breidenthal/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers have taken the first step toward overriding Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s veto of a bill prohibiting local police from enforcing federal gun restrictions.

The majority Republican Senate on Monday voted in favor of overriding the Republican governor’s veto of the legislation imposing criminal penalties on state and local officers for assisting federal authorities enforcing federal gun laws the bill’s sponsors say violate the 2nd Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

The override attempt moves on to the House. Hutchinson vetoed the bill on Friday and said it would jeopardize public safety.