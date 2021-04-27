Override of Arkansas gun measure clears first vote in Senate

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers have taken the first step toward overriding Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s veto of a bill prohibiting local police from enforcing federal gun restrictions.
The majority Republican Senate on Monday voted in favor of overriding the Republican governor’s veto of the legislation imposing criminal penalties on state and local officers for assisting federal authorities enforcing federal gun laws the bill’s sponsors say violate the 2nd Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
The override attempt moves on to the House. Hutchinson vetoed the bill on Friday and said it would jeopardize public safety.