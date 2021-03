SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Firefighters responded to a fire at the Ski Shack located on South Campbell around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, March 14.

Chief Scott Moore with Battlefield Fire says they were able to get it under control fairly quickly. Nobody was injured, as nobody was here at the time of the fire.

A family member of the business owner tells KOLR10 someone called 911 after seeing it on fire as they drove by. Cause of the fire is undetermined right now.

This is a developing story