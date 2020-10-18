Overnight crash on Highway 65 kills one, seriously injures another

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a crash that occurred late Saturday night on Highway 65 and Sunshine.

According to Springfield Police, a Chevrolet Malibu was traveling north on Eastgate from Sunshine when a witness saw the car swerve, then accelerate rapidly and veer across the southbound lane.

Police say the witness saw the Malibu go through a fence and into the northbound lanes of Highway 65. The car rolled and continued across the northbound lanes until it came to a rest on its wheels near the center concrete median, facing southbound in the northbound lanes.

“The vehicle then began traveling southbound in the northbound lanes and was struck head-on by a Volkswagen,” SPD said.

Two more vehicles traveling northbound tried to avoid the accident but were unable to stop.

The driver of the Malibu was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Volkswagen had serious but not life-threatening injuries.

On Sunday, Oct. 18, the morning after the accident, people could be seen gathered on the side of the highway, some with flowers.

Officials have not yet confirmed the identity of the deceased.

This is an ongoing investigation. KOLR 10 will post updates as they arrive.