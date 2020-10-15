Over one million dollars worth of drugs and items seized by Arkansas officials

BOONE COUNTY, Ark.- The Boone County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with four other law enforcement agencies and seized hundreds of pounds of drugs and several vehicles from a home in Boone County Wednesday.

According to a press release, authorities seized:

289 pounds of processed marijuana

176 pounds of THC edibles wax

three vehicles

three all-terrain vehicles

two motorcycles

67 firearms

$6,411.00 in U.S. currency

The total worth of all of these items = $1,071,887.00 in drugs and items.

Authorities say three individuals have been arrested and are facing charges.

Investigators found the large amounts of weed and edibles were being transported from other states to the Boone County Arkansas area for resale.

The press release says the edibles seized included hundreds of packages of THC products that were commercially packaged to mimic “Gummy” type candies.

“We are finding these in our local schools, and we will have zero tolerance for this type of activity in our communities,” the sheriff’s office said.