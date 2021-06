MISSOURI — Almost 700 customers of White River Valley Electric Cooperative are without power in Taney, Douglas, Ozark and Christian County, according to the electric company’s power outage map as of 3:22 p.m. on June 12.

A Facebook post from the company says storms from Friday, June 11, 2021, broke several poles and are needing to be replaced.

You can click here to see the power outage map.