Over 500 students graduate from Evangel University

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Over 500 students from Evangel University graduated at JQH Arena Friday, May 7.

The university hosted a joint graduation ceremony with the Assemblies of God Theological Seminary of Evangel University.

This was the 63rd annual Commencement ceremony for the university. Twenty-five students graduated with Doctoral, 130 students with Masters, 44 students with Bachelors, and 45 students with Associate’s Degrees.

This year’s commencement speaker was Dr. Greg Mundis Sr. who is the executive director of Assemblies of God World Missions and is in charge of over 2,000 missionaries.

“Your Christian testimony has been tested, tried, and tempered,” said Dr. Mundis. “With diplomas you receive today, you will serve God in the marketplace and in the ministry. This is my hope and my belief.”

Dr. Mundis was also one of the first COVID-19 patients in Missouri.