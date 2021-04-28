Over 1,000 without power in Stone and Taney County combined

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
power outages_1462896048674.jpg

UPDATE: As of 11:22 a.m. Empire District Electric has no power outages. White River Valley is still reporting 1,070 residents in Stone County are without power and Taney County has 483 without power.

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — Taney and Stone counties are experiencing several power outages, according to White River Valley Electric Cooperative and Empire District Electric Company.

As of 10 a.m., 939 Stone County and 609 Taney County White River Valley Electric Cooperative customers are without power.

Plus, 725 customers of Empire District Electric Company are without power.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now