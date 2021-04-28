Over 1,000 without power in Stone and Taney County combined

UPDATE: As of 11:22 a.m. Empire District Electric has no power outages. White River Valley is still reporting 1,070 residents in Stone County are without power and Taney County has 483 without power.

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — Taney and Stone counties are experiencing several power outages, according to White River Valley Electric Cooperative and Empire District Electric Company.

As of 10 a.m., 939 Stone County and 609 Taney County White River Valley Electric Cooperative customers are without power.

Plus, 725 customers of Empire District Electric Company are without power.

This is a developing story.