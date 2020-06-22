Outdoor jam session raises money for The Outland

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A night of music in Springfield, all in support of a beloved local music venue.

Springfield musicians put together an outdoor jam session with hopes of raising money for The Outland Ballroom.

The Outland has been on the verge of bankruptcy, and just a few days ago the owners announced they were selling the venue.

But the sale was called off after a wave of backlash on social media.

And now the community is stepping up to make sure the Springfield staple keeps its doors open.

Stanley Jones says he’s been coming to shows at The Outland for years.

“I can’t put it into words, this place is like, I’ve almost lived here,” Jones said. “We would come up here sometimes two or three times a week. I’ve known people down where I live my entire life that aren’t as close and good a friends as the folks that I’ve met here in the last say five to 10 years.”

Organizers say they hope to have another jam session next week.