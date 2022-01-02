Outage in Rogersville leaves hundreds without power

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE 1:10 PM: As of 1 p.m. Sunday, power has been restored to the affected areas.

WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo.– An issue at the Rogersville substation has left several hundred without power in Webster County.

According to the Webster Electric Cooperative Outage Map, over 300 are experiencing an outage as a result of this issue.

The cooperative said three feeders are currently out. What caused them to go out remains unknown at this time. Crews have been dispatched to restore power, but an ETA has yet to be provided.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now