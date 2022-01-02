Outage in Rogersville leaves hundreds without power

UPDATE 1:10 PM: As of 1 p.m. Sunday, power has been restored to the affected areas.

WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo.– An issue at the Rogersville substation has left several hundred without power in Webster County.

According to the Webster Electric Cooperative Outage Map, over 300 are experiencing an outage as a result of this issue.

The cooperative said three feeders are currently out. What caused them to go out remains unknown at this time. Crews have been dispatched to restore power, but an ETA has yet to be provided.