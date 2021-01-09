OTC students prepare for spring semester

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The spring semester at Ozarks Technical Community College (OTC) starts on January 19, 2021. With 10 days to go, each OTC location opened its doors today to help students with enrollment, advising, and financial aid.

“Just registering for classes,” Amelia Cheek said.

That’s no big deal, right?

“I’m gonna be a freshman,” Cheek said. “This is my first semester.”

And, the emotions are high.

“Kind of nervous,” Cheek said. “Kind of excited. Kind of scared. New experience, hopefully, I’ll make some new friends. Education is nice too.”

Cheek doesn’t know what she wants to major in yet. But, she knows how she wants to learn.

“I’m definitely an in-person learner,” Cheek said. “It’s much easier for me to understand if I’m shown something than if I’m reading how to do it. It’s just a little bit weird doing everything online over a computer instead of in-person.”

Sophomore Michael Bernsen agrees.

“I learn so much better in a classroom,” Bernsen said.

Bernsen studied engineering last semester.

“I ended up having to take fewer classes, and I had to really focus in order just to get the same grades that I was before,” Bernsen said. “I’ve had to learn how to be very fluent in Zoom and sending ungodly amounts of emails.”

Now about to become a graphic design major, he says he feels better heading into his second year of school during the pandemic.

“Now that we have a tighter grasp on our everyday life, it’s definitely easier to have confidence,” Bernsen said.

OTC Assistant College Director for Admissions Vicki MacDonald says the college is “almost to the finish line,” and that last semester actually showed a sign of hope.

“We managed to make it work with just the mask ordinance, doing our social distancing and not having the mass quantities of people,” MacDonald said. “So we can assure them it worked in the fall, we’re going to do it for the spring.”

If you didn’t come to OTC’s prep session today, MacDonald says the college will be open Monday through Friday next week.