OTC offering free COVID-19 testing for the entire semester

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Students and employees at Ozarks Technical Community College will have to opportunity to receive free COVID-19 testing all semester long.

The tests will be for people who have been exposed to someone with the virus but aren’t exhibiting any symptoms. The tests will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.

Drive-thru testing will be available on campus at various times Monday through Friday.

The COVID-19 testing location will in the alley behind Lincoln Hall on the Springfield campus.