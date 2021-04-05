OTC launches part-time coding boot camp

FILE – In this Oct. 8, 2019, file photo a woman works at a computer in New York. The Biden administration is not planning to step up government surveillance of the U.S. internet even as state-backed foreign hackers and cybercriminals increasingly use it to evade detection, a senior administration official said Friday. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Center of Workforce Development at Ozarks Technical Community College is offering a new coding boot camp.

The online programs, which last for 18-weeks, are designed to teach students varying levels of software development and train them to fill the nearly 500,000 open computing jobs nationwide.

Graduates will be prepared to fill entry-level positions such as Java Developers, Software Engineer, and App Developer. According to Course Report, 83% of graduates surveyed say they’ve been employed in a job requiring the technical skills learned in a boot camp program.

According to OTC, the registration fee includes a one test voucher to take the W3 Schools SQL Certification exam.

