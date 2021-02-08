OTC hires its first college director of diversity, equity, and inclusion

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Daniel Ogunyemi is the first college director of diversity, equity, and inclusion at Ozarks Technical Community College.

“More and more people from underrepresented groups are choosing OTC to further their education,” said Dr. Hal Higdon, OTC chancellor. “It’s important to have someone who focuses on making sure we are doing all we can to foster an equitable and supportive environment for our students and employees.”

According to a press release, Ogunyemi comes to the college from Burrell Behavioral Health where he worked in diversity, equity, and inclusion for the mental health provider. Before Burrell, Ogunyemi worked for CASA of Southwest Missouri as the organization’s volunteer coordinator. He also has experience in the local human services field with Lutheran Family, Children Services of Missouri, and The Arc of the Ozarks.

“I want anyone from any background to know that they can come to OTC and get a great education,” said Ogunyemi. “In my new role, I will focus on finding the barriers to accessing an education at OTC and work to change them for the better.”

Ogunyemi earned a bachelor’s degree in counseling psychology from Southwest Baptist University. He later earned a master’s degree in counseling from Evangel University.