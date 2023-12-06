OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — Police in Osage Beach and the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force arrested two people and seized drugs, paraphernalia and guns while executing a search warrant earlier this week.

The Osage Beach Police Department said Judith and Michael Arbogast were arrested on Dec. 4 when officers entered their home on Parkwood Circle.

During the search, officers seized over 200 capsules of suspected fentanyl, 22 grams of methamphetamine, two semi-automatic pistols, drug paraphernalia and cash.

Courtesy of the Osage Beach Police Department

The Arbogasts have been charged with trafficking drugs, possession of a controlled substance, endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs and unlawful use of a weapon.

In a probable cause statement, both admitted to going to St. Louis on Dec. 3 to buy meth and fentanyl and regularly consuming drugs with a child in the home.

Judith and Michael Arbogast were due in court Dec. 6.

