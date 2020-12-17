Organization creates loan program for nonprofits focused on conservation and culture

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — There’s new funding available for certain local non-profits that need help recovering from this year and preparing for the next.

Community Foundation of the Ozarks has created a loan program for organizations with missions focused on conservation and environment, animal care and advocacy, and arts and culture.

“We’ve canceled arts fest which we have never done in 40 years,” Springfield Regional Arts Council Executive Director Leslie Forrester said.

Forrester, says this is just one of the many impacts this year has had on the arts community.

“Most of our revenue-generating events were canceled or postponed or moved virtual, and unfortunately virtual hasn’t really proven to be highly lucrative in terms of a really good replacement for in-person,” Forrester said.

Many non-profits are finding themselves in the same predicament. Which is one reason CFO felt the need to help.

Bryan Fogle/Community Foundation of the Ozarks: “They provide quality of life to us in the Ozarks and they’ve been hit really doubly hard, .they have not been able to have fundraising events,” Bryan Fogle with CFO said. “In the case of arts groups, any performances and a lot of their donors have been generous to other types of needs but maybe not those organizations.”

Fogle says by creating a loan program CFO can be intentional with how it helps.

“The minimum that they can request is $20,000 the maximum is $50,000 certainly that is a balance because there is a lot of need out there,” Fogle said.

Investments are limited to 501(c)3 charitable organizations.

The deadline for loan applications is Jan. 15, at that point, a committee will review submissions, and then recipients will be announced on Feb. 1. You can click here to apply.