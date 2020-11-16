Only a few days left to switch your child’s learning option for the spring semester

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — For Springfield Public Schools kindergarten to eighth-grade parents, if you are planning on switching your kids’ learning option for the upcoming spring semester, you only have a couple more days to do so.

By Nov. 17, if you want to switch your kids’ learning option from in-person to full virtual or full virtual to in-person, you have to call your school to make that change.

“Looking at all the different sides, it’s a hard call, it’s not an easy decision,” said Janell Alahmad, a Springfield Public Schools parent.

Alahmad has two kids who go to Springfield Public Schools.

“We just decided that what’s best for us right now is to stick with that in-person, obviously things can change, at the drop of a hat, but right now this is the best decision for us,” said Alahmad.

The kids told KOLR10’s Frances Lin they are excited to be getting more in-person school time, “you have a teacher there to tell you and help you with directions, and you can actually ask questions,” said Chloe Alahmad, a fifth-grader at Sunshine Elementary School, “I have actual classmates that I can interact with, and get to know more.”

“I get to play with my classmates, and I get to do art, music, or P.E. at the building,” said Annika Alahmad, a third-grader at Sunshine Elementary School, “at school’s a lot of fun, you get to play with your classmates instead of watching them on screen. Because you can’t interact with them and play with them.”

And they are happy to be straying away from virtual learning, “my kids are doing better on their in-person days than they are at home. They’re having a harder time switching gears to yes I’m at home, I’m with all my toys in my bedroom and my cats and my sisters, but I have to focus on school,” Alahmad said.

“It’s just not very fun, because you don’t have actual people, you have computer screens,” Chloe Alahmad said.

“It makes your eyes hurt, and after you do online school, it makes you want to do video games, and videogames might hurt your eyes, and it would be too much technology,” said Annika Alahmad.

“This step towards four-days of in-person learning for the second semester is paving the way for a return to a regular five-day seated schedule,” said Stephen Hall, chief communications officer with Springfield Public Schools.

Hall said if you don’t plan on changing options, you don’t need to do anything, “so if you’re comfortable in the learning option that you currently have, that’s great, it will automatically be continued for the second semester. If you need to shift, that’s when we need to hear from you. Just as we asked parents in the first semester, to make the choice for the entire semester. We’re also asking them to do that for the second semester.”