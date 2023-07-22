SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A motorcycle crash has left one hospitalized and is causing traffic delays on Sunshine Street.

The Springfield Police Department said they were called to a motorcycle crash just before 2 p.m. near the intersection of Sunshine Street and Dollison Avenue on Saturday afternoon.

The rider of the motorcycle was traveling westbound on Sunshine when they lost control of the bike.

SPD said the rider was taken to Mercy Hospital with serious, but non life-threatening injuries.

Westbound traffic on Sunshine was re-routed while officers conducted their investigation, as it’s unclear why the rider lost control of the motorcycle.

At this time, both the eastbound and westbound lanes of traffic are re-opened.