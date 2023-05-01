ROGERSVILLE, Mo. — Firefighters with the Logan Rogersville Fire Protection District rescued one person from a house that was on fire.

According to a Facebook post from the district, crews were dispatched at 2:33 p.m. after Amazon delivery drivers saw smoke and called 911. LRFPD crews were training nearby and were able to respond quickly.

When firefighters arrived, the smoke was coming from two different structures. One person was rescued through a window in the house while crews worked to put out both fires at the same time.