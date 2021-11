SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Police are investigating a stabbing that happened Sunday night in north Springfield.

According to police, officers responded to 2005 East Kearney Street around 7 p.m. and when they arrived they found someone in critical condition. Police say the victim and another person got into an argument which led to the stabbing.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Police do not have a suspect in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.