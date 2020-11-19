One person is dead in single-vehicle accident near Willow Springs

WILLOW SPRINGS, Mo. — One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident near Willow Springs, Missouri on Nov. 18, 2020, at 4:53 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The driver and 42-year-old Richard Wors were in a 2015 Can-Am Maverick heading southbound on private property eight miles south of Willow Springs. The accident happened when the driver lost control, ran off the left side of the roadway and overturned. MSHP reports that Wors was ejected and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wors was not wearing his safety device at the time of the accident while the driver was, according to MSHP.

Next of kin have been notified.