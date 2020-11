NIXA, Mo. — A single-vehicle accident one mile south of Nixa leaves one person dead, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Around 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, Jacob Davis, 20, was driving southbound on Main Street. He then ran off the roadway and struck a tree. Davis pronounced dead at the scene.

MSHP reports his car was totaled and he was wearing a safety device during the accident.

This is Troop D’s 102nd fatality this year.