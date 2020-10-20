One person is dead after an accident involving three vehicles

THAYER, Mo. — One man is dead after an accident involving three vehicles on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at 7:15 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Matthew Conley, 33, was driving southbound on U.S. 63 at Highway 19 when his vehicle pulled into the path of another vehicle, a RAM 2500, that was driving northbound. That vehicle struck Conley’s truck and then the RAM 2500 was hit by another vehicle. MSHP reports that Conley was pronounced dead at the scene.

Conley and the driver of the third vehicle were wearing their safety devices at the time of the accident while the driver of the RAM 2500 wasn’t. MSHP reports that all three vehicles were totaled.

MSHP has not provided information on the other driver’s injuries.