One person in Springfield in critical condition after being shot

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One person is in critical condition after being shot early this morning, on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.

The incident happening on 1035 of West Division Street, just before 12:30 a.m.

Springfield police say an altercation happened between two people inside the home, that altercation moved outside where the suspect pulled a gun and shot the victim.

The known suspect and a third individual from inside the home fled the scene and are currently being sought.

Police do not believe the public to be in any danger.

