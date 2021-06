NIXA, Mo. — The Nixa Police Department is investigating a death outside of Walmart.

On Sunday, June 6, officers responded to the Walmart at 1102 N Massey Blvd. around 10 a.m.

According to police, the death does not appear to be suspicious and there is no threat to the public,

The victim has not been identified.

Authorities say no more information will be released about this incident.