One person dead after dry drowning at Table Rock Lake

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — One person is dead after dry drowning at Table Rock Lake Sunday, June 13.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, Leah Moss, 50, of Cassville, was swimming in the lake and started to feel sick.

Moss got out of the water and was transported to a nearby fire station and was later pronounced dead.

According to officials, dry drowning happens when water gets into your airways but not your lungs. The water causes the vocal cords to spasm and close up which shuts off the airways.

Dry drowning symptoms include:

  • Coughing
  • Chest pain
  • Trouble breathing
  • Feeling extremely tired

