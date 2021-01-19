One person dead after being hit by vehicle early Tuesday morning

WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. — One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle early Tuesday morning, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The call came in shortly after 4 a.m.

When troops arrived they found a male victim in his mid-40s dead at the intersection of Evergreen Road and Red Clover Road which is an outer road parallel to I-44.

Authorities are still looking for the vehicle involved in the incident.

Next of kin have not been notified. The investigation is still ongoing and KOLR 10 will update this story as more details become available.