SHANNON COUNTY, Mo. — One of the two inmates who escaped from the Shannon County Jail has been captured, according to a Twitter post by Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop G.

Cameron Kennedy was taken back into custody on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at an Ellington, Missouri residence.

Cameron Kennedy was taken back into custody this evening at an Ellington, Missouri residence. The white Chevrolet Colorado pickup has also been recovered. pic.twitter.com/t2Jn201pQq — MSHP Troop G (@MSHPTrooperG) September 29, 2020

MSHP also recovered the Chevrolet Colorado pickup that they used to escape.

Right now Hunter Vest still remains at large. MSHP is asking you to report any sightings to your nearest law enforcement agency.