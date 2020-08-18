One of four teenagers sentenced for vandalism in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — One of the four teenagers involved in the vandalism of the Mt. Vernon Cemetery and the Aurora pool has been sentenced.

Michael Board has pleaded guilty to second-degree property damage and first-degree trespassing for the Aurora pool and institutional vandalism with the cemetery.

For the pool, he will spend 90 days in jail for each charge. His sentence is suspended and Board will serve two years of unsupervised probation. He will also have to pay $500 in restitution fees.

With the cemetery, Board was suspended imposition of sentence and will have five years of supervised probation. He will also have to pay a restitution fee of $57,060.

