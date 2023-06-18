GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — A Springfield man was killed and a passenger was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash just south of Bois D’Arc.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 75-year-old Loren E. Crowder was driving a 2005 Harley-Davidson motorcycle eastbound on State Highway 266 just after 2 p.m. on June 17 when the bike went off the right side of the road, overturned, went airborne and hit a utility pole.

Both Loren Crowder and Kathryn L. Crowder, 63, were taken to the hospital where Loren Crowder later died. Kathryn Crowder is currently listed in serious condition.

This is MSHP Troop D’s 59th fatality crash for 2023.