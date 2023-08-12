PIERCE CITY, Mo. — One man is dead and four other people were seriously injured in an overnight crash in Newton County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened just before 3 a.m. on Wallaby Road, three miles west of Pierce City.

Trenton R. Wilson, 21, was driving a 2012 Chevy Cruze when he went over a set of railroad tracks and lost control of the car. The vehicle went off the right side of the road, down an embankment and hit the ground before flipping over.

According to MSHP’s crash report, Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:30 a.m.

Four others were inside the car, including 19-year-old McKenzie L. Cooley, 18-year-old Bryeton L. Hendricks, a 17-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl. All four passengers were taken to a hospital in Joplin with serious injuries.

This is MSHP Troop D’s 83rd fatality crash in 2023.