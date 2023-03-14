Officers responded to a shooting near the intersection of Weaver Road and Cherokee Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One man is in stable condition while another has been detained after a shooting in south Springfield.

The Springfield Police Department responded to a residence near the intersection of Weaver Road and Cherokee Street and say a dispute between two men spilled from the house out into the yard.

One man was shot in the groin, but is in stable condition. SPD told KOLR10 reporters a suspect has been detained, but has not yet been arrested.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.