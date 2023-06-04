SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Police are investigating a shooting that happened in west Springfield overnight, sending one person to the hospital.

The Springfield Police Department says officers responded to a disturbance call in the 1300 block of West Sunshine at 3:45 a.m. on Sunday and found a victim with a gunshot wound upon arrival.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is currently listed in critical condition.

At this time, police have not identified a suspect. SPD also says the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and does not believe there is an immediate threat to the public.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact police by calling 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-8477.