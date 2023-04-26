SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man is in the hospital after a stabbing outside Purple Burrito on South Campbell Avenue.

The Springfield Police Department says they were called to the business shortly before 6 p.m. on April 26 for a report of a stabbing.

The victim was only able to give a preliminary statement to officers, including a description of his attacker, before he was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

SPD says others involved in or witnesses to the incident fled the scene before officers could speak with them.

Officers say they believe the victim’s injuries are non-life threatening and that he knew his attacker, but are currently unsure what led to the disturbance.

Police continue to investigate the incident and is asking anyone with information to contact SPD at 417-864-1810 or to make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

OzarksFirst will update this story as more information becomes available.