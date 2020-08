DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. — A 51-year-old Elkland man is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Route M.

Brian Early was driving a 2005 Buick Century the morning of Aug. 16 when he crossed the center line and struck a 2019 Mazda CX9 head-on.

Early was pronounced dead at the scene. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Mazda, a 16-year-old female, and the passenger both suffered moderate injuries.

Both cars were totaled.