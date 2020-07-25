One dead, one seriously injured after single-car crash near Birdsong

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mo- One woman is dead after a single-car crash that occurred Friday evening.

According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident happened on Route J two miles southwest of Birdsong, Missouri. The crash happened as the car traveled off the right side of the road, returned to the road, and traveled off the left side of the road and overturning.

Rebecca Kleiss, 41-years-old of Stockton, was pronounced dead an hour later. A passenger in the car was airlifted to a hospital in Springfield with serious injuries.

This is Troop D’s 63rd fatality in 2020.