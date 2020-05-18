One dead, one rescued and one missing after being swept off low water crossing

OAK GROVE, Ark. — The Oak Grove Fire and Rescue Facebook page is reporting one person dead, one rescued and one missing after being swept off a low water crossing.

Sunday, at around 6:30 p.m., Oak Grove Fire and Rescue responded to a report of three people being swept off a low water crossing, off County Road 818, while trying to walk across.

One person was rescued by a bystander while the second person was recovered but was pronounced dead on the scene. The third person is currently missing.

Crews from Oak Grove, Green Forest Fire Department, Alpena, MDS, CCSO, Carroll County SORT team and K-9 are currently searching for the missing person. They have also requested a swift water team from Harrison, Arkansas.

Around 50 total rescue personnel were involved in the initial response.

If you have any information contact. Assistant Chief Mike McKelvey at 870-350-1499.