SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department (SPD) confirm one man is dead and a person is in custody after a shooting near the intersection of St. Louis Street and National Avenue.

Police said officers responded to a disturbance at 6:24 p.m. When offices arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds. First responders took the man to the hospital, where he later died. SPD said the victim and the shooter knew each other.

Police said there is no threat to the public at this time.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this article as more information is released.