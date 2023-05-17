WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Lt. Rick Jensen with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says helicopter crews have located the site of a plane crash in southern Washington County.

The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that the pilot was the only person on the plane, and they suffered fatal injuries.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the wreckage of a missing twin-engine Beech King Air E-90 was found on May 17 at 3:46 p.m.

The FAA says the plane left University-Oxford Airport in Mississippi earlier in the day. The government organization says it alerted local public safety agencies about the missing plane.

According to a social media post from the sheriff’s office, a report of an airplane losing altitude possibly crashed in south Washington County.

According to Jensen, the sheriff’s office received a call around 12:30 p.m. from someone saying they heard a plane sputter and crash.

Mercy Hospital, Benton County Sheriff’s Office and the National Guard all have helicopters in the sky.

Stay with KNWA/KFTA for the latest updates.